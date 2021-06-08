Flash Flood Watch extended through Tuesday night then we start to dry out

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Tuesday night. Several days of hot, humid, and drier weather begins Wednesday and continues into the weekend. The chance of rain returns by the end of the weekend but looks to be rather low. Slightly cooler air returns late next week.

Showers and thunderstorms returned to the northern half of the ArkLaTex Monday night and have continued Tuesday. The heavy rain has ended over these areas but Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for SW AR, extreme NE TX, and SE OK through Tuesday night. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect early Tuesday afternoon for the eastern edge of the area but storms will soon move out of our area ending this wave of severe weather potential. We could see new areas of rain develop late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. It is still possible that we could see some heavy downpours over especially SW AR well into Tuesday night. That is why the Flash Flood Watch has been extended through tonight.

Futurecast indicates that the rain will finally end late Tuesday night as we stay mostly cloudy. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday as the vast majority of the area will stay dry. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Wednesday night. Look for more sunshine to mix in with the clouds Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The main weather story will change from heavy rain to heat and humidity. For the first time this summer we will see the combination of temperatures in the 90s combine with very high humidity levels to produce heat index values that could approach 100. Since this is our first real taste of summer, be sure to stay hydrated if you have to be outside for an extended period of time.

The reason for the hotter and drier weather is an area of upper-level high pressure that will be building over our area from the west. Given the proximity of this high, we will likely see high temperatures stay in the low 90s into the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will likely be in the middle 70s.

A weak disturbance will float along the eastern edge of the high and bring a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms Sunday. The chance for rain will stay in the forecast through most of next week. The good news is that it will be very isolated. Temperatures late next week should cool down as some drier air invades the area from the northeast. Highs will retreat to the mid to upper 80s. Lows will ease into the mid to upper 60s.

–Todd Warren