Flash Flood Watch for all ArkLaTex counties and parishes, rain and thunderstorms likely throughout the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all ArkLaTex counties and parishes through 7 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible in the next 36 hours, leading to flash flooding of poor drainage areas, underpasses and roadways.

We are seeing a few showers this morning, mainly north of I-20. A developing feeder band of rain and storms onshore along the Gulf Coast, and this will bring an increasing chance of rain late this morning and into the afternoon with widespread rain expected after the noon hour.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Rain and storms will be enhanced by daytime heating, so coverage and intensity of rain and storms will be highest during the afternoon and evening each day this week. Flash flooding will be a concern for the afternoon/evening commutes each day.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

In addition to the rain, it wll be a warm week as well. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with high humidity due to the south wind off the Gulf. The warm air and arriving storms could bring a few high wind gusts each day, so a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather is in place today.l

Severe weather threat Monday

In the short term, the threat for flash flooding will be highest across east Texas and Oklahoma, where radar is showing many areas received over 2 inches of rain yesterday. There is a high chance we will see the Flash Flood Watch extended later into the week as rain is likely to fall Wednesday through Friday as well. Futurecast is showing widespread 2 to 4-inch accumulations with, isolated areas picking up 4 to 6 inches of rain, if not more.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next weekend

The pattern shows some signs of letting up this weekend, i’m not totally convinced yet so I’ve kept scattered storms in the weekend forecast but this may change.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 78° 65°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 67°

Friday

81° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 81° 67°

Saturday

80° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 80° 66°

Sunday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

