Flash Flood Watch for all ArkLaTex counties and parishes, rain and thunderstorms likely throughout the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all ArkLaTex counties and parishes through 7 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible in the next 36 hours, leading to flash flooding of poor drainage areas, underpasses and roadways.

We are seeing a few showers this morning, mainly north of I-20. A developing feeder band of rain and storms onshore along the Gulf Coast, and this will bring an increasing chance of rain late this morning and into the afternoon with widespread rain expected after the noon hour.

Rain and storms will be enhanced by daytime heating, so coverage and intensity of rain and storms will be highest during the afternoon and evening each day this week. Flash flooding will be a concern for the afternoon/evening commutes each day.

In addition to the rain, it wll be a warm week as well. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with high humidity due to the south wind off the Gulf. The warm air and arriving storms could bring a few high wind gusts each day, so a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather is in place today.l

In the short term, the threat for flash flooding will be highest across east Texas and Oklahoma, where radar is showing many areas received over 2 inches of rain yesterday. There is a high chance we will see the Flash Flood Watch extended later into the week as rain is likely to fall Wednesday through Friday as well. Futurecast is showing widespread 2 to 4-inch accumulations with, isolated areas picking up 4 to 6 inches of rain, if not more.

The pattern shows some signs of letting up this weekend, i’m not totally convinced yet so I’ve kept scattered storms in the weekend forecast but this may change.

