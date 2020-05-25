Flash Flood Watch for the ArkLaTex through Wednesday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service has increased the length of the Flash Flood Watch for the ArkLaTex. As of now, we have thunderstorms bubbling up across the ArkLaTex. Some strong thunderstorms will produce heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds, and hail. As the sun sets, the thunderstorms will begin to wind down. However, we could see a few storms develop in the nighttime hours.

The upper low will slowly push to the east. Our best chances for rain will come Monday-Wednesday. Through Thursday, it is possible many locations will see an average of 2-4 inches of rain. It is likely we see some heavier totals. With grounds very saturated, it will not take much rain to cause some flooding concerns. That is why the Flash Flood Watch was issued. With today’s model run, both major models are in agreement with the upper low moving to the east.

With the upper low sliding eastward, rain and thunderstorms chances will slowly decrease by the weekend. As the rain chances decrease, highs will warm. As of now, I have 30-40% rain chances for the weekend. It is possible the numbers could go down. Next week, an upper ridge will establish itself bringing some heat to the ArkLaTex.

The next seven days

