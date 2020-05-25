Radar

Flash Flood Watch for the ArkLaTex through Wednesday evening

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service has increased the length of the Flash Flood Watch for the ArkLaTex. As of now, we have thunderstorms bubbling up across the ArkLaTex. Some strong thunderstorms will produce heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds, and hail. As the sun sets, the thunderstorms will begin to wind down. However, we could see a few storms develop in the nighttime hours.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The upper low will slowly push to the east. Our best chances for rain will come Monday-Wednesday. Through Thursday, it is possible many locations will see an average of 2-4 inches of rain. It is likely we see some heavier totals. With grounds very saturated, it will not take much rain to cause some flooding concerns. That is why the Flash Flood Watch was issued. With today’s model run, both major models are in agreement with the upper low moving to the east.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

With the upper low sliding eastward, rain and thunderstorms chances will slowly decrease by the weekend. As the rain chances decrease, highs will warm. As of now, I have 30-40% rain chances for the weekend. It is possible the numbers could go down. Next week, an upper ridge will establish itself bringing some heat to the ArkLaTex.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 80% 75° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 78° 65°

Wednesday

77° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 77° 65°

Thursday

81° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 66°

Friday

83° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Saturday

83° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Sunday

85° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

