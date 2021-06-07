Flash Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain machine will get cranked up again today, and we could see thunderstorms capable of dropping several inches of rainfall through Tuesday morning. Coverage of storms will be highest through the afternoon and evening.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Tuesday morning

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for all areas along and north of I-20 in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Overnight thunderstorms have dropped 2 to 4 inches of rain in southern Arkansas, which is likely already triggering some roadway flooding in Hempstead and Howard counties.

The atmosphere is primed and ready to fire today. We may see a break from rainfall for a few hours this morning, but once that first storm gets going after sunrise it will be like tossing a match into gasoline. Coverage of storms will increase through the morning with scattered to widespread thunderstorms expected for much of the afternoon and evening. These storms will have enough fuel to keep going after sunset and its possible rain could hold together tonight and into tomorrow morning in some areas.

In addition to the threat of flash flooding today, we can’t rule out a few damaging wind gusts with thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the ArkLaTex in the ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern with any storms with a lesser risk for hail or a tornado.

Rain should arrive early enough to hold highs in the 70s and 80s, about 5 to 10 degrees below average. Wind will be out of the southeast, breezy at times, at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast highs

Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are expected again Tuesday, but we may finally get some relief from the rain by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure will build into the region midweek likely shutting off the rain in most areas Wednesday through Saturday. No surprise in June, once the rain goes away the heat sets in. High temperatures will be in the low 90s by Wednesday/Thursday which is close to normal for early June.

It looks like some rain could return closer to the weekend, but it’s far enough away in the outlook that we could see this change in the upcoming days.