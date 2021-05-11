Flash Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for much of the ArkLaTex through Wednesday morning.

Rain and thunderstorms will come through in several waves today. Radar is estimating rainfall accumulations in the 2 to 5-inch range in most areas over the past 2 days, and we will add an additional 2 to 3+ inches of rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Rain and thunderstorms will be on and off for much of the morning Tuesday. Some areas may see a lull in the rainfall for a few hours late this morning and into the early afternoon, but this will only be temporary. A stationary front south of the ArkLaTex will move back north as a warm front helping to push another round of widespread heavy rain into the region this afternoon through this evening. Pockets of heavy rain will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. I am most concerned about the potential for widespread flash flooding through the I-20 corridor of Louisiana and Texas if the heavy rain sets up in these locations later today.

Forecast models are in good agreement that we could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain across much of the region. Don’t focus so much on the locations on the map below, but for the potential to see heavy rain just about anywhere ArkLaTex.

While flash flooding will be the primary concern today, we can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms as well. Large hail and high wind will be possible. Like yesterday, we have a ‘marginal risk’ of severe storms, but yesterday’s storms did produce a lot of hail and wind damage.

We should begin to see rain taper off Wednesday morning, but the persistent clouds will keep our temperatures cool today and tomorrow with highs forecast to be in the 60s through Wednesday.

Sunshine should return Thursday through Saturday with warmer weather taking over as we head into the weekend.

It’s looking possible another heavy rain threat could develop Sunday night through at least next Tuesday. Given lake and river levels are already running high, and will get higher with this week’s rainfall, it’s time to start making preparations for possible river and lake flooding in the upcoming weeks.