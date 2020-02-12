Flash Flood Watch through 6 p.m. tonight.. rain will be heavy at times through the morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are impacting the ArkLaTex again this morning. The heaviest rain will likely be through the I-30 corridor including Texarkana through the morning and early afternoon.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

A warm front is lifting north across the region pushing the rain north, but an incoming cold front will bring the final push of rain later this morning and through the early afternoon. Rain will begin to taper off west to east late this morning and into the afternoon.

Rainfall accumulations will be in the 1 to 3 inch range along the I-30 corridor, with isolated totals in the 4 inch range. This will lead to potential flooding of roadways during the morning commute.

Potential rainfall accumulations Wednesday

There is no severe weather threat today as temperatures will stay cool. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with a few areas south of I-20 reaching the low 60s due to the passing warm front early in the day.

Skies will begin to clear tonight, with sunshine returning Thursday and Friday. Cold air behind the passing cold front will hold late week highs in the 40s and 50s.

Slight rain chances will return late in the weekend, with highs reaching the 70s Sunday.

Another cold front will stall across the region next Monday through Wednesday, bringing potential rainfall accumulations in the 2 to 4 inch range. This would renew flash flood concerns, so check back for any updates!

Extended forecast

