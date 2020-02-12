Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

River Levels and Forecasts

Submit Weather Pics

Flash Flood Watch through 6 p.m. tonight.. rain will be heavy at times through the morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are impacting the ArkLaTex again this morning. The heaviest rain will likely be through the I-30 corridor including Texarkana through the morning and early afternoon.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

A warm front is lifting north across the region pushing the rain north, but an incoming cold front will bring the final push of rain later this morning and through the early afternoon. Rain will begin to taper off west to east late this morning and into the afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Rainfall accumulations will be in the 1 to 3 inch range along the I-30 corridor, with isolated totals in the 4 inch range. This will lead to potential flooding of roadways during the morning commute.

Potential rainfall accumulations Wednesday

There is no severe weather threat today as temperatures will stay cool. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with a few areas south of I-20 reaching the low 60s due to the passing warm front early in the day.

Skies will begin to clear tonight, with sunshine returning Thursday and Friday. Cold air behind the passing cold front will hold late week highs in the 40s and 50s.

Slight rain chances will return late in the weekend, with highs reaching the 70s Sunday.

Another cold front will stall across the region next Monday through Wednesday, bringing potential rainfall accumulations in the 2 to 4 inch range. This would renew flash flood concerns, so check back for any updates!

Extended forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 40°
Rain
Rain 90% 55° 40°

Thursday

53° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 31°

Friday

52° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 31°

Saturday

62° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 62° 50°

Sunday

74° / 59°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 74° 59°

Monday

77° / 61°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 77° 61°

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 65° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 AM
Foggy
20%
47°

48°

9 AM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

10 AM
Showers
50%
48°

49°

11 AM
Rain
80%
49°

50°

12 PM
Rain
90%
50°

51°

1 PM
Rain
80%
51°

52°

2 PM
Showers
40%
52°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories