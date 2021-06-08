Flash Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Tuesday for northern ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Flash Flood Watch continues for the northern ArkLaTex through 7 p.m. this evening. The I-20 corridor of Louisiana and Texas has been removed from the Watch, but much of the region will see rain again today with the heaviest rain confined to the I-30 corridor where an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible under any slow moving thunderstorms that develop.

Flash Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Tuesday

The heaviest rain since midnight has been in McCurtain County, Oklahoma where there have been reports of high water on roads and abandoned vehicles in the Broken Bow area. This is where we are expecting the heaviest rain before 10 a.m.

Thunderstorms are expected to increase along the I-30 corridor including Texarkana by the late morning. The short term forecast models are showing storms as far south as Shreveport by noon today. While this isn’t a guarantee, it is a strong possibility at some point, so take the umbrella if you have any outdoor plans today. Storm coverage will be highest across the northern ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening.

A strong thunderstorm or two is possible today mainly between I-20 and I-30 in Arkansas and Louisiana where the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe storms in the outlook. This means widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but a storm or two may be capable of a damaging wind gust or large hail. This could occur at any point from the late morning through the early evening.

After starting out in the 70s with patchy to dense fog, temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon. The heat will build south of I-20 where the coverage of the rain will be lower today and let us warm into the upper 80s.

We will begin to see some major improvements with the weather tomorrow. High pressure will begin to build across Texas and this will nudge the rainy pattern east of the ArkLaTex. While we may see an isolated rain shower tomorrow, the threat of heavy rain is expected to end with more sunshine arriving in the upcoming days.

This increase in sun will bring our first extended taste of Summer. Highs will be in the low 90s with mainly dry conditions Wednesday through Saturday.

A late weekend cold front may help drop the humidity and bring a chance of scattered rain late in the weekend into early next week.