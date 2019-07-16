Flash flooding blocks roadway in Dierks, Arkansas

DIERKS, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – Floodwaters cut off access to the main road into Dierks, Arkansas.

High water left behind debris between Dierks and Nashville.

Several transportation crews on Highway 278 were on Tuesday afternoon doing their best to discourage motorists from dangerous water still covering the road.

Everyone we talked to says it’s the most rain they’ve seen in their lifetimes.

One resident told KTAL/KMSS that a rain gauge near Dierks read 16.5 inches at 8:30 Tuesday morning.

