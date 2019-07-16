Tracking the Tropics banner

Flash flooding could impact northern ArkLaTex Tuesday, heat returns for the rest of us

Rain and thunderstorms have already dropped several inches of rain across southern Arkansas this morning with the highest accumulations north of I-30. The last remnants of Barry will continue to produce slow-moving thunderstorms that train over the same areas throughout the day.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of southern Arkansas, McCurtain county in Oklahoma, and Bowie county in northeast Texas through this evening. Areas in the watch could receive 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and some areas could receive over 6 inches of rain.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s across the northern ArkLaTex, including most of southern Arkansas. We will see the 90-degree heat return to much of east Texas and Louisiana today. 

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region as what is left of Barry is swept away tomorrow. This will bring a return to mid July, as highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday through the weekend, with heat index values pushing or exceeding 105 degrees, which means the heat advisories may make a return due to the high humidity. The pattern will be mainly dry with little chance for any afternoon rain relief until late in the weekend and early next week. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 80% 94° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 76°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Friday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 75°

Saturday

94° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Sunday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 75°

Monday

91° / 73°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

