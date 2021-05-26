Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Flash flooding possible this morning, scattered p.m. rain possible today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Widespread flash flooding is occurring in Texarkana this morning, as well as surrounding areas in Miller and Bowie counties. Radar is estimating a slow-moving line of storms has dumped 4 to 7 inches of rain overnight.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 48 hours.

There are several flash flood warnings in effect through 9 a.m. for the Texarkana area. High water on lakes, rivers, creeks, and streams will prevent water on roadways from draining quickly. Flooded intersections and roads will be widespread through sunrise. Be careful on the morning commute in these areas, turn around don’t drown!

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The area of thunderstorms is moving south quick enough I don’t expect we’ll see significant accumulations across the I-20 corridor, but this is where rain will be heavy at times during the morning commute. Marshall, Longview and Jefferson may miss the heaviest rain, but it looks like the heaviest rain will take aim at Shreveport, Minden, and surrounding areas through at least 8 a.m.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We don’t expect the coverage of the storms to be as widespread this afternoon as compared to this morning and yesterday. That said, there will be additional pockets of rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms that develop as we warm into the 80s this afternoon and evening. Given the ongoing flood threat in Texarkana, if we saw another round of storms this afternoon, even an additional inch of rain could trigger flash flooding again. No severe weather is expected, but an isolated storm bringing hail or a high wind gust is possible.

Temperatures will remain very warm today, as we will go from the upper 60s at sunrise to highs in the mid to upper 80s with a little sun popping out at times. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures over 90 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the south.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will get a much needed break from rain Thursday, but another round of rain will move in Friday and Saturday. Right now the forecast models are keeping rainfall accumulations through Memorial Day weekend in the 1 inch range with isolated higher amounts. We will keep you updated if this changes.

Expected rainfall today through Saturday

Dry weather is now expected Sunday into Memorial Day with highs Saturday through Monday in the low to mid 80s.

7 day forecast

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss