Flash flooding possible this morning, scattered p.m. rain possible today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Widespread flash flooding is occurring in Texarkana this morning, as well as surrounding areas in Miller and Bowie counties. Radar is estimating a slow-moving line of storms has dumped 4 to 7 inches of rain overnight.

There are several flash flood warnings in effect through 9 a.m. for the Texarkana area. High water on lakes, rivers, creeks, and streams will prevent water on roadways from draining quickly. Flooded intersections and roads will be widespread through sunrise. Be careful on the morning commute in these areas, turn around don’t drown!

The area of thunderstorms is moving south quick enough I don’t expect we’ll see significant accumulations across the I-20 corridor, but this is where rain will be heavy at times during the morning commute. Marshall, Longview and Jefferson may miss the heaviest rain, but it looks like the heaviest rain will take aim at Shreveport, Minden, and surrounding areas through at least 8 a.m.

We don’t expect the coverage of the storms to be as widespread this afternoon as compared to this morning and yesterday. That said, there will be additional pockets of rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms that develop as we warm into the 80s this afternoon and evening. Given the ongoing flood threat in Texarkana, if we saw another round of storms this afternoon, even an additional inch of rain could trigger flash flooding again. No severe weather is expected, but an isolated storm bringing hail or a high wind gust is possible.

Temperatures will remain very warm today, as we will go from the upper 60s at sunrise to highs in the mid to upper 80s with a little sun popping out at times. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures over 90 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the south.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will get a much needed break from rain Thursday, but another round of rain will move in Friday and Saturday. Right now the forecast models are keeping rainfall accumulations through Memorial Day weekend in the 1 inch range with isolated higher amounts. We will keep you updated if this changes.

Expected rainfall today through Saturday

Dry weather is now expected Sunday into Memorial Day with highs Saturday through Monday in the low to mid 80s.

7 day forecast