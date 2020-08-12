Flood Watch in effect for northern ArkLaTex until 1 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flash flooding is ongoing across portions of Southwest Arkansas. Radar has estimated rainfall amounts between 5-8″ east of Dierks. The rain continues to fall now. The thunderstorms are slowly moving to the south. A trough of low pressure is leading to the thunderstorms in progress. As the trough moves east, we will see the thunderstorms taper and move to the east. A Flood Watch will continue for the Interstate 30 region through the afternoon.

We will see how far to the south the thunderstorms will make it to Shreveport. The thunderstorms will begin to fizzle near sunset. We will see temperatures dropping down into the lower and middle 70s. Thursday, we will see more heat and humidity. Temperatures will return into the middle and upper 90s.

The heat will roll on into the weekend. However, next week a pattern flip will ensue. The upper ridge will begin to build over the Four Corners. As a result, we will a trough of low pressure develop over the eastern half of the United States. The pattern will lead to some slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances next week.

