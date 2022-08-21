Flood Watch

A Flood Watch continues through 7 PM Monday for much of the ArklaTex. Do take care and if you encounter flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown. Our very wet weather pattern continues from tonight into the beginning of your work week.

We have been talking almost all week about the northwesterly flow between a high-pressure system to the west in the Rockies and a low pressure-system to the east in the Great Lakes area. This will continue to result in a series of disturbances being forced right through our area. If you add in a lingering stationary front, it will result in almost continual rain and storms.

Of course, it will result in cooler temperatures with morning lows either side of 70 and afternoon highs either side of 80 through at least Tuesday. It appears that the heaviest rain will be along and south of Interstate 30 in NE Texas and along and south of Hwy 82 In SW Arkansas. The Flood Watch continues southward to either side of Interstate 20 in East Texas and NW Louisiana.

There is a possibility of widespread rain totals from 4 to 6 inches in the Flood Watch area. However, there is a possibility of isolated rainfall totals well over 6 inches.

The heavy rainfall will tend to decrease by late Wednesday through late Thursday as the stationary front moves south out of the area. Friday and Saturday will likely see pop-up afternoon rain activity. Of course, afternoon high temperatures will rise into the 80s to near 90 and it will be very humid. By Sunday, we enter yet another rain and storm pattern for the last of August into the first weekend of September and possibly into your Labor Day holiday.