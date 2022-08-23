SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather has given us a wet start to the week! Heavy rainfall has resulted in many areas of the ArkLaTex picking up over 6 inches of rain. The heaviest rain has fallen over the I-20 corridor near Gilmer, Marshall, Shreveport/Bossier, and Minden.

Current radar 1-hour loop

Heavy rain threat shifting south today: The location of the heaviest rain today will likely be south of Interstate-20 in northwest Louisiana. A stalled cold front and an area of low pressure will be passing across the southern half of the ArkLaTex today.

The Weather Prediction Center indicates a ‘Moderate Risk’ of flash flooding in DeSoto, Red River, Bienville, Sabine, and Natchitoches parishes. This is where the heaviest rain will likely fall today.

Risk of flash flooding today

The remainder of the ArkLaTex will dry out somewhat, but scattered showers and storms are expected to redevelop this afternoon across much of the region. Prolonged thunderstorms capable of heavy rain will be most likely across deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana. We may see a lull in rainfall between sunrise and noon, but there should be an uptick in the intensity and coverage of the rain through the afternoon and evening.

Futurecast updated every hour

Rainfall accumulations will likely be in the 2 to 4-inch range across much of Louisiana and Texas, with lighter amounts, less than an inch across the northern ArkLaTex. There may be some spots today where the risk of flash flooding is higher that pick up 4 to 6 inches of rain. Expected accumulations through the end of the week are shown on the map below.

Rainfall accumulations through Friday morning

Temperatures to stay on the cool side for late August: During what has been one of our hottest Summer seasons on record, how nice was it to have highs in the 70s yesterday? Temperatures should come in well below average again today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Slight drying trend with warmer temperatures late this week: The threat of heavy rain will end in most areas overnight, but we can’t rule out a few storms tomorrow across the Toledo Bend region that could produce some heavy rain.

The chance of scattered rain and clouds will hold highs in the 80s through Thursday, with drier air bringing more rain and highs near 90 Friday and Saturday. Looks like another chance for rain and storms will be arriving for several days early next week as well.