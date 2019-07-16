Tracking the Tropics banner

Roads under water amid flash flooding across southwest Arkansas

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Radar is showing 6-8″ accumulations in Howard county, roads are underwater or closed in Nashville and Center Point.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office initially considered evacuating the jail, but decided against it after reevaluating. Prisoners and staff are still inside the facility.

There is major flooding along HWY 171 from Nashville to Prescott. That’s across 3 counties. 

Other updates:

-4 high water rescues in Nevada county, no locations given.

-1 house flooded with water 18 inches deep in Prescott (also Nevada county)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 75°

Friday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Sunday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 75°

Monday

90° / 73°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
5%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
77°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
78°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
79°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out