Foggy morning, breezy and cool afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start the day with fog and mist across much of the ArkLaTex, and we will end the day with sunshine and cool temperatures.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this morning, and dense fog is developing across east Texas and northwest Louisiana. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our east Texas counties along and south of I-20 until 9 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday

A cold front will be moving into the ArkLaTex today as well, and this will start to push dry air into the region. This will push the clouds and fog out of the ArkLaTex by mid-morning, and we will see sunshine take over during the late morning and afternoon

High temperatures will wind up in the mid-50s this afternoon, similar to yesterday, but it may feel colder as a north breeze will come through at 10 to 15 miles per hour adding a slight wind-chill factor to the temperatures.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week as lows will fall into the mid and upper 20s under clear skies. Make sure you cover up your plants again tonight, we may also see a brief freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Tuesday night forecast low temperatures

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and chilly, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s

An area of low pressure will swing through the region late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This disturbance will create some lift in the atmosphere which may help some precipitation develop north of I-30. If this occurs the precipitation would likely be light snow flurries with little to no accumulations.

High temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Great news for the weekend, it will be dry with warmer temperatures. Highs will be near 60 on Saturday and in the mid-60s Sunday.