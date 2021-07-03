Fourth of July looking great with lower humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS)- An awesome Saturday afternoon and evening all across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 80s. The real story is the humidity levels. Dewpoint values are in the 50s and 60s. It feels great outside. Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the middle 60s. For the Fourth of July, you couldn’t ask for a better forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity values will remain low! It won’t last for long!

Highs for Sunday

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa continues to churn across the Caribbean. As of this article, Elsa is a Tropical Storm near Cuba. Elsa will remain a nonfactor for the ArkLaTex. If you planning to travel to Florida or the Carolinas soon, you will run into some impacts from the storm.

Back home, rain and thunderstorm chances will return for the upcoming work week. A slight chance for storms will be possible for Monday especially south of Interstate 20. Daily rain chances will increase for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The summertime afternoon pop-up thunderstorm chances will continue into the week after next. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s. Lows in the 60s and 70s.