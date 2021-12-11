Freeze Warning early Sunday, warm air returns soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekend began with overcast skies, a breezy north wind, and a few lingering rain showers, but we will begin to clear out tonight, and warmer air returns in the not too distant future.

As skies clear tonight and wind speeds drop to 5 miles per hour our temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s. This may be the first freeze of the season for areas along I-20 in Texas and Louisiana so we do have a Freeze Warning from midnight until 9 a.m. Sunday for these areas. Make sure you bring your pets inside, and plants that are susceptible to freezing temperatures should be covered up or brought inside.

Freeze Warning in effect from midnight – 9 a.m. Sunday

Sunday will be a cool day but it will be more pleasant for outdoor activities than what we dealt with Saturday. Wind will be much lighter, out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and the sunshine will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s, near average for the date.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

This warming trend will continue Monday as highs will wind up above-average in the mid to upper 60s, once we get through Monday an active weather pattern will take over for the remainder of the week. Beware of the temperature roller coaster for another 7-10 days.

A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few quick showers may accompany the front Tuesday and a south wind will warm our temperatures into the mid and upper 70s. Highs are expected to remain in the 70s Wednesday through Friday but we will have a series of fronts bring a chance of rain on and off through the weekend.

The first cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Thursday bringing a chance of rain showers and isolated storms to the northern ArkLaTex. This front will quickly move north Thursday afternoon and we will dry out in most areas late Thursday into Friday and the cold air will stay north of us so we will remain warm and humid Thursday and Friday. This same cold front will make another run through the ArkLaTex Saturday bringing a few showers and storms as well as some colder air. The jury is still out on whether the rain lingers into Sunday or we dry out late in the weekend.

There may be some low-end severe weather potential with Thursday’s front, but the severe weather threat looks lower for the cold front next Saturday.