Freezing Fog Advisory Tuesday morning in east Texas and Louisiana, a warming trend begins today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is a bitter cold Tuesday morning with temperatures below freezing in all areas. Once the sun comes up it will start a warming trend today that will melt what’s left of the snow in east Texas and Louisiana.

The weather hazard this morning is fog that has developed where we received the heaviest snow yesterday, along and south of I-20 in east Texas and Louisiana. This moisture in the ground and very cold temperatures is leading to dense fog. With temperatures in the 20s, this fog is freezing and will likely lay down a thin layer of ice on cars parked outside, bridges, and overpasses. Roadway travel will be hazardous in the area under a Freezing Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. Give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape ice off the windshield and defrost the car if it is parked outside.

Freezing Fog Advisory

After 9 a.m. temperatures will warm above freezing and start the thawing process as ice and snow begin to melt. We will enjoy sunshine throughout the day and highs returning to the low and mid-50s. This should be enough to melt any snow that’s leftover from yesterday. Wind will be very light and out of the west at 5 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

Looking into the middle of the week, it will be a chilly night tonight and temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight into the 20s and low 30s. I would expect to see some areas of freezing fog again Wednesday morning.

Lows tonight

High pressure and a returning south breeze will bring high temperatures at or above normal in the upper 50s Wednesday before we jump into the 60s Thursday.

We have a dry cold front forecast to move across the region Friday. It will turn breezy and cooler Friday but due to the lack of moisture, we don’t expect any rain. Highs will cool into the 50s Friday through Sunday. Watching for a slight chance of rain showers late in the weekend, if this happens any rain will be light. There’s a higher chance for rain as we move just past the 7-day forecast period into the middle of next week.