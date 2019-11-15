Freezing fog Friday morning.. warming trend on the way through the weekend into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Skies have cleared in all areas and we are in for a cold Friday morning, followed by a cool and sunny afternoon, ahead of what will be a pleasant weekend.

Friday morning temperatures will be at or below freezing in most areas at sunrise, in the upper 20s and low 30s. Dense fog across east Texas and Louisiana is resulting in visibilities below 1 mile. If temperatures fall to freezing in these areas including I-20 and I-49, we could see light ice develop on bridges and overpasses.

Dry air has taken over behind yesterday’s cold front, and high pressure is steering cool and dry air overhead once again. Due to all-day sunshine, highs will climb into the mid and upper 50s. You will likely need a light jacket or sweater this afternoon.

For the 3rd straight week it will be very cold at the High School football games, as kickoff temperatures will be in the 40s, and falling into the upper 30s for the drive home. Saturday morning temperatures will again be near freezing in all areas in the upper 20s and low 30s at sunrise.

Friday night forecast low temperatures

After a very active weather pattern this week, we will enjoy quiet and comfortable weather this weekend. We may see a few clouds drift through Saturday bringing partly cloudy skies to some areas, but no rain is expected. See the latest loop of futurecast below.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Sunday may turn into a mostly cloudy day ahead of a quick-moving disturbance that will move in from the northwest. This disturbance may bring a few raindrops late Sunday into early Monday morning, but any impacts or accumulations will be minimal. I have actually left rain out of our forecast.

Our warming trend continues into the middle of next week as highs will be near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold mornings are here to stay as overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s through next week.

