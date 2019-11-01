Freezing Friday morning turns into a cool but comfortable afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start out below freezing at sunrise as temperatures are in the 20s or low 30s. We may even see some freezing fog north of I-30.

After the very cold start, we will remain cool this afternoon but it will be pleasant if you’re standing under the sunshine. Wind won’t be an issue today as it will turn to the southeast at 5 miles per hour. Cool and dry air will bring sunny skies sunrise to sunset.

Friday hourly forecast

If you are heading out to the local High School football games tonight, prepare for a chilly evening in the bleachers. Kickoff temperatures will be near 50 degrees, then falling into the mid 40s for the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Tonight we will fall into the 30s after midnight. While it will be cold, everyone should remain above freezing.

Tonight’s lows

A dry cold front will turn our wind to the north Saturday and it may result in a few passing clouds but no rain is expected. Most areas will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, with a few of us returning to the low 60s on Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Looking into next week our highs will return to the mid and upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. We may see a chance of a few showers and storms Tuesday/Wednesday. It looks like a higher chance for rain may move in late in the week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.