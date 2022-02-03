SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some areas of the ArkLaTex remain under a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. this evening. Rain is expected to change into freezing rain in some areas of Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma this morning. Areas of sleet and snow are expected to develop by the late morning and afternoon. Winter impacts could be felt as far south as deep east Texas, and the I-20 corridor of Louisiana.

Potential freezing rain accumulations Thursday

Temperatures will likely remain a few degrees above freezing in the mid to upper 30s through sunrise. After sunrise, we may begin to see temperatures drop to near freezing in the locations in the Winter Storm Warning. This is when we will begin to see freezing rain accumulate, with accumulations of a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice expected to develop on bridges, power lines, and trees. This ice will make roadway conditions hazardous to near impossible to navigate where it accumulates, and areas that receive the highest amounts may begin to see scattered power outages as power lines are pulled down from the weight of ice, or tree limbs snap. Freezing rain may change into a mix of sleet and then snow in the warned area by mid to late morning, and continuing through the early afternoon. Snowfall accumulations will likely be less than an inch in most areas.

Freezing rain may impact Texarkana anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice will be possible in Texarkana and surrounding areas. This amount of ice will make bridges and overpasses icy throughout the day.

In Marshall, Texas a change-over from rain to freezing rain and sleet and a few snowflakes is possible by noon, with light accumulations through sunset.

In Shreveport/Bossier it will be rain throughout the morning and early afternoon, with temperatures dropping to near freezing by 4 p.m. If precipitation is ongoing we may have a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow during the late afternoon through the evening. Accumulations will likely be a tenth of an inch or less, but any accumulating ice could lead to roadways shutdowns that may be impactful through Friday morning.

Trace winter accumulations are possible in areas along I-49 between Shreveport and Natchitoches from sunset through tonight, but roadways and power concerns will be minimal due to the light nature of any precipitation that manages to fall.

Thursday afternoon temperatures

Temperatures will fall below freezing for much of today as well as tonight. Accumulating ice may cause roadways closures or travel impacts through Friday morning, but most areas should be back above freezing Friday afternoon for at least a few hours. This should help to open up any closed roads by late Friday and definitely by the weekend.

Forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning

A dry period will take over once this winter weather moves out. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend under mostly sunny skies, with the sunshine sticking around for much of next week as well. Temperatures should return to the 60s by the middle of next week.

One other note, nights will be COLD! Overnight lows through the weekend and into next week will be below freezing in the 20s and low 30s through at least Monday night.