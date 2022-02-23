A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern and northwestern edges of the ArkLaTex through Thursday with a Winter Storm Warning for McCurtain County. Scattered areas of rain and freezing rain will continue through Thursday. The weekend will begin with more rain and end with some sunshine.

Current radar-based road conditions

Winter Weather Advisory: Temperatures over the northern and northwestern parts of the ArkLaTex are hovering near or slightly below freezing. Scattered areas of light freezing rain will fall in these areas Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures Thursday will likely rise above freezing during the day and any precipitation will become rain. Areas within the advisory could see ice accumulations of up to ¼” on exposed surfaces. The highest ice accumulations will likely occur over the northern half of McCurtain county. Travel could become hazardous, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will stay cloudy for the next several days. Most of the Arklatex will see temperatures stay above freezing and will only experience periods of light rain. The rain will remain rather scattered Wednesday night through Thursday and will gradually end Thursday evening. After a pause in the rain Thursday night and Friday morning, showers will redevelop over the area Friday afternoon and evening and could be heavy in spots. It will briefly decrease in intensity Friday night and Saturday morning before increasing again Saturday afternoon before ending late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Sunshine will return to the area by Sunday afternoon.

Futurecast 36 Hour Forecast

Rainfall potential: With more rain now expected Friday, Futurecast has increased its rainfall projections for our area. Most of the area will receive an additional ½” of rain. It is possible that much of the area could receive more than 1”.

Mainly dry and warmer next week: Warmer air will begin to return to the ArkLaTex next week. Most of the week will be dry, however, a fast-moving disturbance could bring a quick shot for some showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday. Next week will begin with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We should warm into the low to middle 70s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will begin in the 30s and warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Parade Weather: There will be lots of Mardi Gras festivities going on again this weekend. It now appears that we will likely have rain around for the Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport and Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson Saturday. Temperatures for the parades will be quite chilly in the low to middle 40s.