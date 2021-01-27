Freezing temperatures for part of the area Wednesday & Thursday nights; sunshine to stick around through Friday

Look for the sunshine to stick around through Friday. Above normal temperatures return after a chilly Thursday. The weekend will begin with some rain Saturday and will end with sunshine Sunday.

Wednesday turned out to be another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were a little cooler behind the disturbance that brought a little rain to the northern edge of the area last night. Highs ranged from the 40s & 50s north to the 60s south.

Thursday will be a sunny and rather chilly day for this time of year. Temperatures will begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s and will likely struggle to make it into the low to middle 50s for daytime highs. Normal highs for this time of year are typically in the mid to upper 50s. Lows are usually in the mid to upper 30s.

Look for the dry weather to stick around through Friday. The workweek will end with a partly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures. Lows Friday morning will again be close to freezing. Daytime highs should return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Our next disturbance will arrive Saturday. Look for clouds to increase Friday night with a slight chance for a shower. Rain will increase over the area Saturday. The best upper-level support from this system will remain to the north of our area. That is where the heavier precipitation will fall. A rumble of thunder will be possible mainly over the northern part of the area, but severe weather is unlikely.

This system will quickly move away from our area Saturday night allowing the weekend to close with some sunshine Sunday. That sunshine will likely continue through Tuesday. Near or slightly above normal temperatures will stick around to end the weekend and begin next week. Look for highs to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The longer-range outlook shows our next chance for rain will begin to return to our area late next Wednesday. A cold front will move through the area next Thursday bringing a chance for a few thunderstorms. It is a bit early to project the extent of any severe weather threat. Despite the two chances for rain in the next ten days, rainfall totals will likely be below-normal as most of the area will receive less than an inch of rain. Next week will likely end with another surge of chilly air. Daytime highs could slip into the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows could drop into the 20s and 30s. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren