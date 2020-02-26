Freezing temperatures likely Wednesday night..a warming trend begins Thursday with sunshine

Freezing temperatures will be likely Wednesday night. A warming trend begins Thursday with temperatures returning to the 70s by the weekend. Our next best chance for rain returns Monday and Tuesday with thunderstorms possible.

Wednesday was a windy and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. Morning clouds and a little light rain gave way to some afternoon sunshine. Look for the sunshine to stick around into the weekend with a warming trend. Thanks to a clear sky and eventual calm wind, lows Wednesday night will likely dip below freezing over all of the area with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunshine will return Thursday as we will begin a warming trend. Highs Thursday will be below normal in the mid to upper 50s. We will likely see near-normal temperatures return Friday with highs returning to the low to middle 60s. The weekend will begin with lots of sunshine Saturday. Look for highs to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows during this period will gradually return to the 40s.

A large upper-level trough will develop over the SW US by Sunday. This will set up a more cloudy and wet weather pattern. Look for clouds to increase Sunday with a very slight chance for a shower. The chance for showers with a little bit of thunder will return Monday. Our rain threat will likely reach its peak late Tuesday when showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely. Severe weather still cannot be ruled out as temperatures Tuesday will be well into the 70s with quite a bit of moisture in place. We will then see the rain threat decrease Wednesday followed by another good chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms Thursday.

We could see a decent amount of rain in the next week to ten days. Models show that most of the area can expect to receive anywhere from one to two inches of rain. Most of that rain will fall Tuesday and Thursday. We should settle into a drier weather pattern for next Friday and possibly next weekend.

-Todd Warren