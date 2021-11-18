Freezing temperatures possible Thursday night with a warm-up for the weekend

The below-normal temperatures will stick around through Friday night with lots of sunshine. Warmer temperatures return this weekend with a chance for some rain Sunday. Heavy rain still looks promising for Thanksgiving with cool air returning.

Thursday began as a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex and ended with lots of sunshine. Much cooler air filtered back into the area thanks to the cold front that moved through Wednesday night. Temperatures began in the low to middle 50s at most locations and have struggled to return to the low 60s despite the afternoon sunshine. Some of the coldest air of the season is on the way Thursday night with a freeze warning in effect for parts of the area. Look for lows to dip into the low to middle 30s. Friday will be another cool day for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky tonight. We should have perfect conditions although a bit cold for tonight’s lunar eclipse. We will stay dry with lots of sunshine through Saturday. Look for clouds to increase Saturday night as another cold front approaches. That front will move through the area Sunday and could trigger a few scattered showers. Highs this weekend will likely return to the 70s ahead of the front.

Next week will begin with sunshine and cooler temperatures Lows will return to the 30s and 40s. Daytime highs will slip back into the low to middle 60s. We will then warm up again as another disturbance approaches from the west. Since this upper-level disturbance will be centered much further south, we will have the potential of seeing some heavy rain next Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day. Some thunder will be possible, but severe weather is not expected to be much of a widespread issue at this time.

Our main concern will be the potential for heavy rain. Most models continue to show that all of the ArkLaTex could receive more than two inches of rain. Some models show that more than four inches will be possible in spots. Most models now show that most of the rain will exit the area by Friday morning and that sunshine will return for next weekend. We will also turn cooler with highs dipping to the mid to upper 50s. Lows will return to the 30s and low 40s.

-Todd Warren