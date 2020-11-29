Freezing temperatures possible tonight; cold afternoon ahead for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Who is ready for the cold? Below-average temperatures are on the way for the ArkLaTex and Deep South. The rain is moving out and the cold will be settling in soon. Tonight, we will see clearing skies allowing for temperatures to drop into the 20s and 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Interstate 30 corridor until Monday morning.

Freeze Warning Tonight

Lows tonight

Monday afternoon, temperatures will not be warming up much. Cold high pressure will be settling in across the South. As a result, highs will climb into the middle and upper 40s. Once you combine a strong northwest wind, the feels like temperature will be in the 30s and 40s. As the winds decrease Tuesday morning, temperatures will dip into the 20s and 30s for all of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s for Tuesday.

Highs for Monday

Our next chance for rain will come on Wednesday. As we remain in northwest flow, another system from Canada will dropdown. Rain will come to an end on Thursday. By next weekend, a warming trend will be in place. However, lows will stay in the 30s for most of the week.