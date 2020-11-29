Freezing temperatures possible tonight; cold afternoon ahead for Monday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Who is ready for the cold? Below-average temperatures are on the way for the ArkLaTex and Deep South. The rain is moving out and the cold will be settling in soon. Tonight, we will see clearing skies allowing for temperatures to drop into the 20s and 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Interstate 30 corridor until Monday morning.

Freeze Warning Tonight
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Lows tonight

Monday afternoon, temperatures will not be warming up much. Cold high pressure will be settling in across the South. As a result, highs will climb into the middle and upper 40s. Once you combine a strong northwest wind, the feels like temperature will be in the 30s and 40s. As the winds decrease Tuesday morning, temperatures will dip into the 20s and 30s for all of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s for Tuesday.

Highs for Monday

Our next chance for rain will come on Wednesday. As we remain in northwest flow, another system from Canada will dropdown. Rain will come to an end on Thursday. By next weekend, a warming trend will be in place. However, lows will stay in the 30s for most of the week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss