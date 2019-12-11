Freezing Wednesday morning followed by a sunny and cool afternoon.. warm up later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an active weather day yesterday, Wednesday will bring us clear, cool and quiet conditions.

We are waking up to temperatures at or below freezing in most areas this morning. If you parked your car outside there is a good chance you will have to scrape ice off the windshield if you commute before 8 a.m. Give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost this morning.

High pressure is building in behind yesterday’s cold front and that will bring all-day sunshine.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We will turn in a cool but comfortable afternoon as highs will be in the low and mid-50s, only a few degrees below normal for the date. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast highs

With mostly clear skies and light wind tonight we will see another round of freezing temperatures across much of the region.

Forecast lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning

We will cut off the cool north wind tomorrow as wind shifts to the east and southeast. This will warm us a few degrees Thursday with highs jumping into the mid-60s Friday through the weekend.

The only change to the 7-day forecast is including a very slight chance of rain Sunday. We could see a few late day showers north of I-20, but any accumulation will be light.

This rain will occur ahead of our next cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex Monday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely. We will have to keep an eye on the timing of this front, as a late-day arrival when temperatures are warmest could bring the potential for a few strong/severe storms. Rain totals may exceed 1 inch in some areas with Monday’s cold front.

