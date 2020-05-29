Friday and the weekend is looking great

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning, temperatures are starting off in the lower to middle 60s. Earlier in the morning, we could see some patchy fog in spots. The fog will burn off in a few hours. The skies will start off partly cloudy but they will eventually become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Highs for today

The weekend is looking pretty nice too. High pressure will remain in control of our forecast. An upper ridge will make its move to the east. High pressure will settle in over the Central United States. Humidity will remain manageable for the weekend. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 80s.

Next week, temperatures will rise into the 90s. By the end of the week, it is possible we could see a few pop up thunderstorms. However, models are still uncertain on the moisture content. As we move into next week, nighttime lows will warm into the 70s.

The next seven days

Friday

84° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 63°

Saturday

85° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 64°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Monday

89° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 68°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 72°

Thursday

91° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 73°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

