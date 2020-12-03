Friday begins with clouds and ends with sunshine that will stick around through most of next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Friday and will begin a warming trend.  Expect mild days and cold nights for the next week. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until the end of next week.

Thursday was a cloudy and chilly day around the ArkLaTex.  We have seen some sunshine over the southern part of the area.  Temperatures have struggled to climb into the 40s and 50s.  Look for the clouds to stick around through tonight.  Those areas that have seen some sunshine will see clouds rapidly move back in if they haven’t already done so.  Temperatures tonight will be slightly below normal in the mid to upper 30s.  Friday will begin with lots of clouds and will end with some sunshine.  Thanks to the afternoon sun, look for temperatures to be warmer.  We will see daytime highs warm to the low to middle 50s.

We should see the continuation of the sunshine this weekend.  A disturbance moving through Saturday night could bring some clouds but rain is looking doubtful.  Highs this weekend will warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 30s.  

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Another disturbance moving into the eastern half of the country will pause the warming trend to begin next week. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s.  Lows will chill to the low to middle 30s.  We will likely continue to see plenty of sunshine during this period.  The warming trend will resume by the middle of the next week.  Highs will warm to the low to middle 60s.  Overnight lows will warm to the mid to upper 30s.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until next Friday.  Another disturbance will approach from the west and will bring a chance for some rain to close the workweek.  That rain threat will likely continue into next weekend.  Colder air will then return with highs falling back into the 50s.  After warming into the 40s with the clouds next Friday and Saturday, lows will return to the 30s.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss