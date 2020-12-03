Friday begins with clouds and ends with sunshine that will stick around through most of next week

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Friday and will begin a warming trend. Expect mild days and cold nights for the next week. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until the end of next week.

Thursday was a cloudy and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen some sunshine over the southern part of the area. Temperatures have struggled to climb into the 40s and 50s. Look for the clouds to stick around through tonight. Those areas that have seen some sunshine will see clouds rapidly move back in if they haven’t already done so. Temperatures tonight will be slightly below normal in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will begin with lots of clouds and will end with some sunshine. Thanks to the afternoon sun, look for temperatures to be warmer. We will see daytime highs warm to the low to middle 50s.

We should see the continuation of the sunshine this weekend. A disturbance moving through Saturday night could bring some clouds but rain is looking doubtful. Highs this weekend will warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 30s.

Another disturbance moving into the eastern half of the country will pause the warming trend to begin next week. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will chill to the low to middle 30s. We will likely continue to see plenty of sunshine during this period. The warming trend will resume by the middle of the next week. Highs will warm to the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will warm to the mid to upper 30s.

Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until next Friday. Another disturbance will approach from the west and will bring a chance for some rain to close the workweek. That rain threat will likely continue into next weekend. Colder air will then return with highs falling back into the 50s. After warming into the 40s with the clouds next Friday and Saturday, lows will return to the 30s.

–Todd Warren