Friday looking very windy and cooler, sunshine continues through the weekend, rain returns for much of next week

Friday will be a windy and much cooler day. Near normal temperatures stick around through the weekend. Much of next week looking wet and mild with several inches of rain possible.

Thursday was a partly to mostly sunny day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s and low 40s and warmed into the low to middle 60s. A cold front has moved through the area but only produced a few clouds.

We will close the workweek Friday with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and a gusty north to northwesterly wind. Wind gusts could surpass 30 mph at times. As of right now, it appears that we will see more clouds over the northern half of the area and more sunshine across the south.

Temperatures Friday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 30s. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb into the low to middle 50s. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine this weekend with near-normal temperatures. Lows Saturday will remain in the low to middle 30s. Highs Saturday afternoon will remain in the low to middle 50s. We will begin a warming trend Sunday and close the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Next week will begin with plenty of sunshine Monday. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. We will likely stay mild through next week even though clouds and rain will return.

It still appears that we will see a large upper-level low develop over the southwestern part of the country. The southwesterly flow above our area will begin to help areas of rain to form Monday night. The rain will increase Tuesday and will likely stick around through Thursday night or possibly Friday. I would expect that all of the area will receive at least an inch of rain during this time. It is quite possible that most of the area could receive two to three inches. While we will see lots of rain, thunder will be very limited, and severe weather is not expected.

The longer-range weather picture still looks rather mild with near or slightly above-normal temperatures. Models are hinting at another disturbance bringing more rain by the end of next weekend that could linger into the beginning of the following week. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren