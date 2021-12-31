Friday night & Saturday storms give way to a windy & cold Sunday

Strong to severe storms will be possible late Friday night into Saturday. Expect a huge drop in temperatures from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. Next week begins with the coldest air of the winter so far Monday morning.

Friday proved to be a mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm day with near-record high temperatures. Lows Friday morning were in the 50s and 60s. We have seen afternoon temperatures range from the lower 70s north to the lower 80s south. We will see one more day of above-normal temperatures Saturday ahead of a strong cold front. The new year will begin with lows in the 60s. Look for daytime highs Saturday afternoon to be in the 70s.

Futurecast shows that as an upper-level disturbance moves to the north of the area Friday night, we will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over the northern edge of the area Friday night. It is possible that a few of these storms will become severe with damaging wind posing the biggest threat. A line of storms will develop late Friday night or Saturday morning near the NW edge of the area. This likely will move across the area during the day Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center still indicates a slight severe weather risk for our area with a few scattered severe weather reports possible. It still looks like strong wind will be our biggest concern Saturday although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rainfall totals will likely be rather limited with the heaviest rain likely falling over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex where amounts could exceed one inch. It’s possible that most of the area will see totals well below ½”.

A very strong cold front will bring much colder air to the area Saturday night and Sunday. We could see more than a 50-degree drop in temperatures as we drop from the upper 70s Saturday afternoon to the upper 20s by early Sunday morning. Thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind, it will stay cold Sunday despite the return of some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The dry weather will likely continue thorugh Wednesday with a warming trend. Highs will return to close to 70s by the middle of the week. Another surge of colder air will invade the area Thursday and bring a chance for a few showers. We will likely end next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Our next best chance of rain will likely hold off until the end of next weekend.

-Todd Warren