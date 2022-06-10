Severe Storm Risk

Severe Watches

PINPOINT DOPPLER RADAR

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/KMSS) – So far, all of our storm complex systems have been moving ESE along and north of Interstate 30. This strong thunderstorm complex looks like it will be more of the same. The cold front that brought us the cooler weather on Thursday is flipping back to the NE as a warm front. But the front may tend to slow, or even stall, and bisect the ArkLaTex from NW to SE.

FUTURECAST

The complex should tend to be on the northeast side of the northward moving warm front. At the same time, we could see a low-level southwesterly jetstream kicking in and enhancing the strength of the complex north and east of the aforementioned front. To the SW of the front, there will be a lesser threat of severe weather. In fact, much of this area southwest of the front could remain pretty much on the dry side. This could lead to higher temperatures and it would not be surprising to see some of the temperatures in East Texas soar into the upper 90s. As we move into Friday night and Saturday, this storm complex may have one last hurrah. If this does indeed pan out, the second surge of rain and storms may move to the southeast over more, if not all of the ArkLaTex. It should exit the area entirely early Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

The next big weather maker will be a strong High-Pressure system that will cause our afternoon highs to soar well above normal. Triple digits are possible. As always, things are fluid and changes could occur. This is a complex system and nothing can be taken for granted.