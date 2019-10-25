Friday will be cool and rainy; sunshine returns Sunday

A complex weather forecast is shaping up in the ArkLaTex for Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are beginning to develop in the ArkLaTex. The rain will likely stick around off and on for Friday and Friday night. The storms will move out by Saturday morning. In addition, heavy rain will be likely with Friday’s storms.

In the Gulf, we are watching an area of low pressure. NHC gives this area a 70% chance of development. Regardless of development, it will merge with the cold front and move to the east of the ArkLaTex. Sunday is looking very nice with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Next week, showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase by Tuesday and Wednesday. The midweek cold front will bring in the coldest air of Fall so far. On Halloween, daytime highs will only be into the 50s!

