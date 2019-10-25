Friday will be cool and rainy; sunshine returns Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A complex weather forecast is shaping up in the ArkLaTex for Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are beginning to develop in the ArkLaTex. The rain will likely stick around off and on for Friday and Friday night. The storms will move out by Saturday morning. In addition, heavy rain will be likely with Friday’s storms.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

In the Gulf, we are watching an area of low pressure. NHC gives this area a 70% chance of development. Regardless of development, it will merge with the cold front and move to the east of the ArkLaTex. Sunday is looking very nice with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Rainfall outlook through Saturday AM
The tropics outlook

Next week, showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase by Tuesday and Wednesday. The midweek cold front will bring in the coldest air of Fall so far. On Halloween, daytime highs will only be into the 50s!

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

59° / 54°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 59° 54°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 60° 48°

Sunday

73° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 73° 52°

Monday

75° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 51°

Tuesday

71° / 56°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 71° 56°

Wednesday

59° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 59° 46°

Thursday

54° / 42°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 54° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

9 AM
Light Rain
90%
57°

57°

10 AM
Rain
100%
57°

57°

11 AM
Rain
100%
57°

58°

12 PM
Rain
90%
58°

59°

1 PM
Rain
80%
59°

59°

2 PM
Rain
80%
59°

59°

3 PM
Rain
80%
59°

58°

4 PM
Rain
90%
58°

58°

5 PM
Rain
90%
58°

58°

6 PM
Rain
90%
58°

57°

7 PM
Rain
80%
57°

57°

8 PM
Rain
80%
57°

57°

9 PM
Rain
80%
57°

57°

10 PM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

11 PM
Rain
80%
56°

57°

12 AM
Rain
70%
57°

56°

1 AM
Rain
70%
56°

56°

2 AM
Rain
80%
56°

56°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
56°

56°

4 AM
Showers
50%
56°

56°

5 AM
Showers
40%
56°

56°

6 AM
Showers
50%
56°

56°

7 AM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories