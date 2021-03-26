Friday will be warm and dry; thunderstorms return on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s. Skies are clear and winds are light! Friday afternoon will be great and warm. I am expecting daytime highs to warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy the sunshine because changes are going to be moving in quickly!

Highs for Friday

According to the Day Two SPC Outlook, a Slight and Marginal Risk is out for most of the ArkLaTex. The main concern will be damaging winds and large hail. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two.

SPC Outlook Day 2

Tonight, clouds and moisture will be on the increase. As a result, nighttime lows will only drop into the 50s and 60s. I think we could get the first part of Saturday in dry. Thursday’s cold front will be drawn up as a warm front on Saturday. The warm front will be the focus point for showers and storms to develop. Models are showing the thunderstorms developing between Shreveport and Texarkana. Saturday night, a cold front will move in pushing the thunderstorms to the south into Sunday morning. Some of the thunderstorms could produce some heavy rain too.

Rainfall totals

The next chance of rain will move in for Monday. However, models are still uncertain on this rain chance. I believe the next chance for widespread thunderstorms for all of the ArkLaTex will come Wednesday. Starting Thursday, a cool-down is on the way! Highs will be falling back down into the 60s.

The next seven days