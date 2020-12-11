Friday’s cold front to produce showers and thunderstorms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are waking up to some rain showers in East Texas. Later today, a cold front will begin heading to the east. With the timing and peak heating of the day, it is possible a few storms could become strong. A Marginal Risk is out for all of the ArkLaTex. The main issue will be gusty winds along the line.

I am expecting the line of storms to enter the western parts of the ArkLaTex by the late morning hours. In Texarkana, the line of storms should move in during the afternoon hours. For Shreveport and Interstate 20, the line of storms will arrive late afternoon or early evening. The line of storms will exit late tonight. If you heading out to any of the football games, you will need to grab the rain gear especially in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

Rainfall totals through Monday

Saturday is shaping up to be a nice afternoon. However, clouds will begin to increase Saturday night. A fast moving system will arrive on Sunday. The next system will have enough colder air and dynamics to produce some wintry precipitation well north of the ArkLaTex. For us, we will just see a cold rain. Next week, sunshine will return for everyone. Temperatures will drop to below normal values.

The next seven days