SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! Our Arctic cold front has turned the ArkLaTex into a skating rink over the past 24 hours, and you may have a surprise 3-day weekend due to all the road closures. Ice will be slow to melt today, but we should see some improvements by midday as temperatures will be above freezing by 10 or 11 a.m. in most areas. The threat for any additional sleet, freezing rain, or snow has ended.

It will be an overcast and breezy morning. We will be in the 20s and low 30s for several hours after sunrise. A north wind of 15 miles per hour will make morning wind chill temperatures feel as cold as the teens and low 20s. It won’t feel much better this afternoon as highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with the wind remaining breezy through this evening.

A few areas may feel a light freezing mist or drizzle early in the morning, but dry air will shut off this light precipitation, and no additional ice accumulations are expected.

The only uncertainty with the forecast today is the amount of sunshine we will or won’t see. It will likely be overcast throughout the morning, with some sun returning to the northern ArkLaTex after the noon hour. It appears most of us will remain mostly cloudy through sunset, with skies clearing overnight.

The snow and ice on the ground and clearing skies will bring one of the coldest nights of the winter. Lows will be in the teens and low 20s, so be sure to cover up your plants, bring your pets inside, and cover any exposed pipes. Temperatures will be below freezing from 8 p.m. today until 9 a.m. tomorrow, so we may see a Hard Freeze Warning issued at some point today.

Expect any road slush and puddles to refreeze tonight, but a wonderful thaw is on the way this weekend. Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, so even though highs will only be in the low to mid-40s Saturday, the sun will melt what’s left of the ice/sleet/snow this weekend. Sunday will bring high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Peaceful would be the word to describe our weather next week. We have a lot of sun in next week’s forecast, light wind, and highs returning to the 60s Tuesday through the following weekend. We may be dry for the next 10 days or so, with the next chance of rain returning by the middle of the month.