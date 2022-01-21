Frigid Friday, rain returns early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The very cold weather will continue today, we will be dry this weekend, and rain will return Monday with more cold air arriving next week.

Friday morning temperatures will be below freezing in all areas for the morning commute, as sunrise temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s this afternoon, but we should feel a few improvements. Wind will be lighter, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and we will enjoy mostly sunny skies in most areas, with partly cloudy conditions south of I-20 across the Toledo Bend region.

Friday forecast high temperatures

After a cold day, very cold temperatures will return tonight with lows in the teens and 20s once again. Make sure to cover up your plants and bring your pets inside. We will be below freezing from around 9 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Forecast lows Friday night

After a cold start to our Saturday, we will warm to near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Sunday will be a cool but pleasant day for outdoor activities as we’ll wind up near 60 degrees in the afternoon, near average for the date.

It won’t take long for rainfall to return, clouds will arrive Sunday night into Monday, followed by an increasing chance for rain Monday afternoon into Monday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s, likely too cool for any thunderstorm development or severe weather. Rainfall accumulations may approach half an inch to 1 inch in some areas, with the highest totals across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. The drought update issued yesterday continues to show severe to extreme drought conditions in all of our counties and parishes.

Current drought conditions