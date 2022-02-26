Shreveport, La.(KTAL/KMSS) We have certainly had our share of wet and cold weather the past few days. We have seen a few storms, rain, and a winter mix. That’s enough to keep everyone wondering what else could happen. We do have rain going on right now and there may be a slight chance of a little more winter mix. But there are sunny changes right around the corner. There is a surface high-pressure system from the Ozarks of northern Arkansas all the way into Southern Illinois. This is bringing colder air into the ArkLaTex. There’s also a surface low that is near the south Texas coast that’s bringing a southerly flow. Moisture is riding up and over the cold air providing the ingredients for our showers. Could temperatures in North Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas become cold enough, meaning freezing or below, for another round of wintry mix? If so, it should have a very minor impact. The rest of the area should see only showers. An upper-level high pressure system should move in behind our rain. This will lead to a dry northwesterly flow ensuring that we will have dry weather through the middle of next week.

For the latter half of the week, we return to a strong Southerly flow bringing a more moist atmosphere and an increase in temperatures for the latter half of next week. Our next rain maker will bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms back to our area by late next week into the weekend. That event will be followed by a cooling trend and a couple of days of showers. Yes, winter to summer in 5 days!