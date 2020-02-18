Front brings big cool down with the threat of rain sticking around into Thursday

Another strong cold front will bring the threat for some heavy rain to much of the ArkLaTex. Below normal temperatures settle in through the weekend. The weekend could end with some more rain.

Tuesday was a cloudy and warm day for this time of year ahead of a cold front that is moving through the area. This front will produce showers and thunderstorms that will be strongest and heaviest over the south half of the area. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm or two mainly over the southern half of the area Tuesday afternoon into the evening. As colder air spills into the region behind the front, look for any chance for severe storms to end.

The threat for rain will be most concentrated over the southern half of the area Wednesday and will spread back to the north Wednesday night and Thursday. Models indicate that most of the area can expect to receive at least an inch of rain. It will be possible to see rainfall totals in the two to three-inch range mainly over deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana south of Interstate 20.

Look for temperatures behind the front to cool down dramatically. Highs will likely stay in the 40s for most of the area both Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s through Thursday morning. Sunshine will finally return to the ArkLaTex for Friday and part of Saturday. Temperatures will stay rather cool despite that sunshine with highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will actually be quite cold for this time of year Thursday and Friday nights thanks to the lack of clouds. Expect lows to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase to start the weekend Saturday. We will likely stay dry Saturday with highs in the low to middle 50s. The weekend will likely close with more rain over the area Sunday. It will not be as cold Sunday morning thanks to cloud cover. Those clouds and rain will likely continue our streak of below normal temperatures Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will finally return to above normal levels with highs in the low to middle 60s. Lows early next week will likely stay in the mid to upper 40s. It is quite possible that we could see a cool and drier weather pattern as we head into the month of March.

