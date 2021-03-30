Front brings storms, wind, and much cooler temperatures

Big changes are on the way Wednesday as a cold front will bring some thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures. Sunshine Thursday begins an extended period of quiet weather with an eventual warming trend.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy and warm day for this time of year. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have been on the increase as a cold front approaches the area. Ahead of the front, temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 70s. Much cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex behind the front Wednesday. The day will likely begin with temperatures ranging from the low 50s north to the low to middle 60s south. It will end with temperatures in the 50s across the entire area. Wednesday is also looking rather windy with a gusty north breeze at 15 to 25 mph. We could see gusts of around 30 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely as the front moves into and through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a marginal severe weather risk for the northern half of the area today and tonight and for the southern half of the area Wednesday. Look for the threat of rain to end and skies to clear Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

Rain from the storms should cause any widespread flooding issues as most of the area will receive ½” or less. We could see a few spots receive over one inch of rain from now through Wednesday night.

Sunshine will return starting Thursday and will likely stick around through the Easter weekend and into next week. This period will begin with below normal temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday nights. Daytime highs will begin in the low to middle 60s Thursday and the mid to upper 60s Friday.

Warmer temperatures will return this weekend and next week. Highs will return to the 70s for Easter Sunday thanks to plenty of sunshine. Lows by Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s making for some rather chilly conditions for Easter Sunday sunrise services. Next week is looking rather warm with highs in the lower 80s and lows eventually warming into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could see the chance for some scattered showers or thunderstorms return by the middle of next week.

–Todd Warren