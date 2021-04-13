Radar

Front brings strong storms Tuesday night and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

A few strong storms will be possible over parts of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Cooler temperatures will settle in for the rest of the week with more rain likely Friday and Friday night.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  The day began with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.  Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 70s and 80s.  A cold front moving into the area so far hasn’t produced much rain

Look for the threat for thunderstorms to increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.  As some upper-level support arrives from the west, the threat of a few strong storms will pick up late Tuesday night mainly over the southern half of the area.  It is possible that one or two storms could reach severe limits with large hail and damaging wind as the main threats.  The chance of severe weather will be highest over the southern edge of the area and decreases as you head north.  The rain will likely come to a temporary end from northwest to southeast late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.  

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

After a chance for a shower or t’shower Wednesday night, most of Thursday is looking dry.  That will likely change Thursday night. The main upper-level disturbance that is now settling into the western US will slide into the middle of the country by the end of the workweek.  This will increase rain over our area that will begin Thursday night, continue through Friday and finally end late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Click here to see the latest hail and rotation potential from Futurecast

Models indicate that the heaviest rain in the week ahead will likely fall over the southern half of the area where one to two inches of rain is expected.  We could see a few isolated totals of over three inches.  It would be realistic to expect the rest of the area to receive ½ to 1”. 

Temperatures in the week ahead will be below normal.  Expect daytime highs to range from the middle 60s to lower 70s.  Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s.  We should see some sunshine finally return Sunday.  This will begin a warming trend that will last through most of next week.  Look for highs to eventually return to the low 80s.  Overnight temperatures will stay cool in the 40s and 50s.  We could see our next round of thunderstorms by the end of next week.

It still looks like we will see cloudy and mild conditions for Saturday’s Bayou Classic at Independence Stadium.  Game time temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 60s.  

–Todd Warren

