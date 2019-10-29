Front to bring a few strong storms and possible first freeze

An approaching cold front will bring some thunderstorms with the potential for some heavy rain. The severe weather risk looks rather low. Prepare for our first freeze which could come to most of the area Friday.

Tuesday was another mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rain was rather hard to find with only a few scattered t’showers over the western part of the area. Look for that rain to increase Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through the area. We will likely see some thunderstorms, but the severe weather risk is looking very low. The Storm Prediction Center puts our risk for Wednesday at ‘marginal’. That means that any severe weather should be very isolated in nature. If we have any severe weather issues, it will likely come from strong wind.

The first impact that you will notice from the rain is that we could see a decent amount. Models, including Futurecast, show that most of the area will likely receive an inch of rain with some two inch totals possible. The rain will likely be heaviest and most widespread Wednesday and Wednesday night. It will rapidly move out of the southeast half of the area early Thursday morning.

Halloween will likely begin with lots of clouds Thursday. Look for those clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine as cold and drier air moves in thanks to a gusty northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph. Look for that wind to decrease some after sunset for Halloween festivities. Highs Thursday will likely struggle to make it into the upper 40s to low 50s. Evening temperatures will fall through the 40s.

That will set the stage for the coldest night of the season and possibly our first freeze of the season Friday morning. Friday lows will likely be in the upper 20s north to the low 30s south. All of us will have a chance to see temperatures at or below freezing. If you have tender vegetation outside, take the appropriate precautions.

We will then settle into a rather dry weather pattern through the weekend with below normal temperatures. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will probably stay in the 30s. A few models are now hinting that our next shot at some rain could come at the beginning of next week. It is quite possible that we will see below-normal temperatures through the first half of November. I’ll have the details in a live weather update Tuesday evening at 9 pm that will include the latest 16-day ‘grain of salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

