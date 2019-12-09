Front to bring a huge drop in temperatures and a slight chance for winter precipitation

A strong cold front will bring much colder temperatures and rain to the ArkLaTex. A little bit of a wintry mix will be possible over the northern edge of the area. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week with another warming trend.

Monday was another unseasonably day in the ArkLaTex. Despite lots of clouds, temperatures soared well into the 70s for much of the region. A big change is on the way for Monday night and Tuesday as a strong cold front will move through the area. High temperatures Tuesday will likely occur at midnight as temperatures will likely be steady or slowly falling through the day. The day will begin with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s north to the mid to upper 40s south. Temperatures areawide will likely be in the low to mid-30s by sunset. Look for rain to increase over most of the area Monday night. There is a slight chance that we could see a mix of light sleet and/or snow over the northern edge of the area very late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Don’t expect any accumulation as temperatures in these areas will likely be above freezing. This will quickly melt any frozen precipitation that reaches the ground. The rain will end over the northern half of the area during the morning and over the south half of the area during the late afternoon or early evening hours.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

High pressure behind the front will pump in some drier air Tuesday night. This will result in a clearing sky Tuesday night and lots of sunshine Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night will be near or slightly below freezing over most of the ArkLaTex. Daytime highs Wednesday will rebound to the low to middle 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week as a warmer temperatures gradually return. We’ll see highs back to the mid to upper 60s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will eventually return to the 40s.

Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until the beginning of next week. We’ll have to keep an eye on a disturbance that will move across the area late Thursday and Thursday night. As of right now, it appears that all of the precip will stay to our south. In the longer range, colder air will then return for the middle of next week. I will give you an early look at what we might see for Christmas day in your 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook during my live update this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

