SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid weather will continue for a few more days, but a front will bring scattered showers and storms Thursday and cool our temperatures to more tolerable levels Thursday and Friday.

Hot with a very slight chance of rain today: After a morning in the mid-70s this will be the 3rd straight day with highs in the low 90s. There are only a few minor changes today, as the wind will not be as strong as yesterday, but you will feel a light breeze out of the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

The hot temperatures are leading to a very active sea breeze along the coast. As the land warms and the air rises, a strong breeze pushes off the Gulf and triggers rain along the coast. A few of these sea-breeze showers may develop as far north as the I-20, so there is a very slight chance of a spotty rain shower to cool you off. This chance for rain will be higher in Texas and Louisiana than in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Cold front to bring rain and thunderstorms late Wednesday through Friday: Heat relief is on the way! A cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex late Wednesday evening. We could see a few showers and storms develop across the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday night. The higher chance for rain will occur during the day Thursday as scattered storms will move across the region during the day. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch, but the rain and slightly cooler air will drop highs into the 80s Thursday.

The threat of severe storms is low but the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for the ArkLaTex. This is the lowest severe weather threat, but we can’t rule out 1 or 2 storms bringing a damaging wind gust.

Severe weather risk Thursday

The chance for a few rain showers will linger into Friday with highs remaining in the 80s to close out the work week.

Hot and humid weather returns for the weekend as highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. The lingering front may keep a chance of rain going in some areas, but for now, I have left the weekend forecast dry.

Chance of tropical development in the Gulf:

National Hurricane Center chance of tropical development

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the southern Gulf for potential tropical development this week. The remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha will move out of Mexico and into the open water in the upcoming days. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 60% chance of tropical development this week. If a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm forms it will move towards Florida late Friday or Saturday. The cold front that moves into the ArkLaTex Thursday will steer this system away from the northern Gulf coast.