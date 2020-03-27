Front to bring isolated severe threat Saturday afternoon..heavier rain expected Monday & Monday night

A cold front will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday and will bring an end to our near-record warmth. A second disturbance will bring the potential for heavy rain Monday and Monday night. More normal temperatures settle in for a while.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were once again well above normal. This very warm weather pattern will come to an end Saturday as a cold front swings through the area. Look for showers and thunderstorms to develop late Saturday morning over the middle of the ArkLaTex. These storms will try to strengthen as they move east during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a ‘marginal’ risk for severe weather over the eastern half of the area. That means that any severe weather IF we have any will be somewhat isolated. The best upper-level support for this front will be well to our north. SPC indicates at this time that there could be a decent outbreak of severe storms over the upper-midwest.

Temperatures this weekend will likely stay above normal. Look for highs to be in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will dip back to the 50s. More normal temperatures will return next week as a second disturbance brings widespread rain to our area. Severe weather looks doubtful at this point but we could see some heavy rain at times.

Models show that much of the area should expect to receive anywhere from one to three inches of rain from now through Tuesday morning. Drier weather conditions will return to the area from late Tuesday through Friday. Look for highs next week to settle into the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Both are pretty close to what is normal for the end of March.

Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until next weekend. As of right now, given the upper-level pattern expected, severe weather doesn’t look promising but can’t be totally ruled out this far in advance. Stay Tuned.

Todd Warren