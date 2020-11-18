Front to bring our next chance of rain Sunday with more rain possible next Tuesday and Friday

Look for the sunshine and pleasant temperatures to stick around into the weekend.  The first of three disturbances to bring rain to the ArkLaTex Sunday.  Thanksgiving Day looking mainly dry with pleasant temperatures.

Wednesday was yet another sunny day around the ArkLaTex with above normal temperatures.  Don’t expect much change for the next several days.  We will once again see plenty of sunshine on Thursday.  Expect a few more clouds to mix in with the sunshine Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs during this period will stay above normal in the mid to upper 70s.  Overnight lows will gradually be warming up.  After lows Thursday morning in the mid-40s,  we’ll see lows warm to the low to middle 50s by the weekend.

The first in a series of disturbances will move into the ArkLaTex Sunday.  We will see a mostly cloudy sky with a line of showers that will move through the area along and ahead of a cold front.  Instability will be somewhat lacking.  A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather is not much of a concern at this point.

After a mainly dry day Monday, a second disturbance will bring another shot at some showers Tuesday.  This rain will likely end Tuesday night and give way to drier conditions for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.  A third disturbance will bring a chance for some showers with some thunder just in time for Black Friday.  Models are now in general agreement that we probably won’t get too much rain.  I’d expect from now through next Friday night that most of the area will have received anywhere from ½” to one inch of rain.  

Temperatures next week will likely begin with lows in the 40s and highs in the low to middle 60s. Thanks to a little sunshine for Wednesday and Thanksgiving, highs should return to the upper 60s to low 70s.  

–Todd Warren

