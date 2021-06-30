Front to bring rain late Thursday through Friday night and slightly drier air this weekend

The threat of rain will begin to increase late Thursday over the northern half of the ArkLaTex. The rain will then spread south Thursday night through Friday night giving way to mainly dry and slightly less humid conditions this weekend.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the low to middle 90s. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Thursday as a cold front approaches the area from the north. Lows Thursday morning will begin in the low to middle 70s. We will likely see highs return to the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely be confined to the northern half of the area Thursday afternoon and evening. This activity will likely end Thursday evening. More rain will develop Thursday night and will slowly spread south through the area Friday and Friday night. While we could have some heavy rain in spots, severe weather is not expected and we likely won’t get enough rain to cause any flooding concerns. Drier air will gradually spread into our area Saturday and Sunday. This will pretty much end the rain threat for the Fourth of July weekend.

Futurecast shows that most of the area will receive anywhere from ½ to one inch of rain. We likely will have scattered pockets that receive one to two inches.

The threat of rain will increase once again during the first half of next week. A weak upper-level disturbance that will settle over south Texas will bring a chance for rain starting Monday. That chance will likely increase for the middle of next week and then decrease late next week. The outlook for late next week and next weekend could depend on where a developing tropical system in the Atlantic eventually tracks. The National Hurricane Center indicates that we will likely see a tropical storm that would be named Elsa form over the next several days. Tropical models show that this system could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. As of right now, it appears that it could track through the eastern Gulf and stay to our east. There is still a great deal of uncertainty as you might expect so we will need to keep an eye on it.

Daytime temperatures during the next ten days will be a little below normal with highs mainly in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren