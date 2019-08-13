Front to bring scattered storms and cooler temperatures

Tuesday was another mostly sunny and very hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 70s. Afternoon highs were once again near 100 degrees with heat index values approaching 110 over much of the area. Relief is on the way as a cold front eases through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. This front is expected to bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area from north to south this evening through Wednesday. See the latest continuously updated loop from Pinpoint Doppler below or click here for other county/parish radar views.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Futurecast below shows that the threat for storms will gradually shift to the south late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk as the front moves through. This means that any severe weather should be rather isolated in nature. Look for the rain threat to end Wednesday evening. Clouds will likely decrease Wednesday night and will give way to a dry weather pattern to close the workweek.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Look for temperatures to retreat to more normal levels for the entire week ahead. Daytime highs will mainly be in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the middle 70s. With the upper-level ridge of high pressure centered to the west of the ArkLaTex, we will see the slight chance for the scattered afternoon thunderstorm return to our weather picture this weekend into next week. Some models indicate that the rain might be a little more widespread Sunday.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 95/73.

–Todd Warren

