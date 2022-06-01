A weak cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thursday bringing the threat of thunderstorms. A few severe storms are possible. The heat will return this weekend and continue through most of next week.

Brief heat relief: Wednesday was another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. We have seen daytime highs climb into the low to middle 90s. We will likely see another warm night Wednesday night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thanks to lots of clouds and rain, temperatures Thursday will be cooler with highs in the low to middle 80s. Highs will likely stay in the 80s through Saturday. Lows will cool into the 60s through the weekend.

Storms on the way: Futurecast shows that we will see a weakening cluster of thunderstorms enter the northwestern edge of the ArkLaTex late Wednesday night. These storms will continue to march to the southeast and will continue to weaken Thursday morning. The cause of the storms will be a cold front. As the front dips into the southeastern half of the area Thursday, the threat of rain will also shift to the southeast. The rain will decrease Thursday afternoon and evening and will likely end Thursday night. With the front stalled over the southern part of the area Friday, we will continue to see lots of clouds and a slight chance for a few scattered t’showers Friday. Most of the ArkLaTex will be dry this weekend with only a few isolated t’shower possible with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Any severe weather? The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe weather will be possible Wednesday night over the northwest corner of the area. That risk will continue and shift to the southeast Thursday. As of right now, it appears that we will see marginal to slight risk. That means that if we do experience any severe storms, they should be rather isolated to scattered in nature. Wind will probably be our biggest concern.

Heavy rain possible: Futurecast is still showing that the heaviest rain over the next few days will be over the northwest half of the area where the first round of storms will be strongest. These areas could see more than one inch of rain. The southeast half of the area where the storms will arrive at a weaker state will likely see totals of ½” or less.

The heat will return: Most of the ArkLaTex will be dry this weekend and most of next week. As sunshine returns and upper-level high pressure builds back over the SW half of the country, we will see daytime highs soar back into the middle 90s by the beginning of next week. Lows will likely warm back into the low to middle 70s. We could see another disturbance bring another chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures by the end of next week.



The first depression of the season: The National Hurricane Center indicates that we will likely see a tropical depression form late this week over the extreme SE Gulf of Mexico or NW Caribbean. If it does form, it will not pose a threat to the ArkLaTex as it will move to the northeast and eventually head out into the Atlantic. If this system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Alex.