The streak of hot and dry weather will end in the ArkLaTex this weekend. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms late Saturday, Saturday night & Sunday. Severe weather will be possible. More heavy rain will be possible during the middle of next week.

High temperatures so far today

A pause in the heat: Friday has been another partly cloudy, windy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Friday morning began in the low to middle 70s. We have once again warmed into the low to middle 90s. The heat will linger for one more day Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will begin in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will remain hot but will probably not be as hot thanks to more clouds as temperatures top out in the upper 80s north to the low to middle 90s south.

Rain on the way: Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds return to the area Friday night. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms moving into the northwest half of the area Saturday evening. The rain will gradually shift to the southeast over the rest of the area Saturday night into Sunday. Look for the rain to decrease Sunday night and remain rather scattered Monday. The rain will increase in coverage and intensity from Monday night through Wednesday night.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Severe weather?: The severe weather threat this weekend will likely be highest Saturday evening into Saturday night over the northwest half of the area. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal to slight risk meaning that any severe weather should be isolated to scattered in nature. If we do have any reports of severe weather, they will likely be wind or hail. Tornadoes are looking very unlikely. More storms will be likely during the middle of the week. It’s a bit early to speculate on the extent of any severe threat, but we will definitely have a chance for some strong storms, especially Wednesday.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

A break from the heat: Thanks to clouds, rain, and the passage of the front, we should see a nice break from the heat starting Sunday and most of next week. High temperatures from Sunday through possibly Friday could settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will likely be in the 60s. Once the rain finally ends, we will see the return of the heat. Highs will likely warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Lows should return to near 70. The holiday weekend is also looking dry. Should be perfect for next weekend’s Mudbug Madness in Shreveport.

Rainfall potential: The threat of rain will begin Saturday and continue into next Thursday. As of right now, rain chances are looking highest Saturday night and probably again Tuesday and Wednesday. Models continue to indicate that we could see well above normal rainfall during this period with totals of three to six inches looking likely for most of the area. It is possible that we could see amounts exceed six inches over the NW half of the area. Flooding could become a concern. This risk will be highest Tuesday night and especially Wednesday.